POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polk County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding who they believe are intentionally setting small roadside fires in the county.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, PCSO says they've had to help investigate the fires with multiple fire departments throughout the county. They believe the fires were intentionally set, and are now investigating with the Polk County Fire Marshal's Office and the N.C. Forest Service.
While they investigate, residents are asked to remain vigilant. Anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle sitting on the side of the road or doing anything else that causes concern should call 911 if they believe it's an emergency, or the communications center at (828) 894-0187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.