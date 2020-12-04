POLK, COUNTY NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Polk County announced the arrest of three individuals on Thursday for multiple drug related charges.
During a a traffic stop on I-26, deputies say they encountered a suspect with a handgun and, after a brief struggle, took the suspect into custody along with two other passengers in the vehicle.
Deputies say that they were able to uncover over 100 illegally possessed prescription pills, marijuana, other drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.
The three suspects that were arrested and their charges include:
26-year-old Jose Luis Dominguez of Asheville is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV Controlled Substance, carrying a concealed gun, possession of counterfeit instruments,maintaining a vehicle for the sale and transportation of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
23-year-old Ronald Steward Mejia of Asheville was charged with possession Schedule VI controlled substance.
22-year-old Moses Miguel Ruiz was charged with Possession of a Schedule VI Substance and possession of drugs.
