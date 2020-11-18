POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polk County High School is going remote for the next four school days, according to an online announcement from Polk County Schools.
The update states that November 19, 20, 23, and 24 will be remote-only, and that teachers will be in contact with students wo facilitate the temporary transition to remote learning.
"We understand that this schedule change is inconvenient but this decision was made to ensure the safety of our students and staff," part of the announcement reads.
PCHS is set to resume a regular schedule on November 30, after the Thanksgiving holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.