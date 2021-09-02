POLK COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Three Polk County Schools will close temporarily due to Covid-19 impacts starting Friday, according to Polk County Schools.
According to PCS, Polk Central Elementary School, Polk County Middle School, and Polk County High School will close. They say the closures will help the schools recover from staffing deficits, mitigate the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, allow completion of existing investigations and get students back on campus from current quarantines.
The closures will be effective starting Friday, September 3 through Tuesday, September 7. There will be no assignments or instructional expectations for students for two days.
Families can pick up free lunches for students ages 18 and under at Polk Central Elementary on Friday and Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
PCS says athletic coaches at PCMS and PCHS will communicate with players regarding the status of practices and games.
Students will return to instruction at those schools on Wednesday, September 8.
