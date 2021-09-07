Back to school coronavirus masks hand sanitizer generic
POLK, NC (FOX Carolina)- During an emergency meeting, the Polk County Schools' Board of Education voted to implement a mask mandate.

Masks will be required for all students, staff and faculty, according to the board. 

The board says that the mandate is temporary. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

