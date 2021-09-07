POLK, NC (FOX Carolina)- During an emergency meeting, the Polk County Schools' Board of Education voted to implement a mask mandate.
Masks will be required for all students, staff and faculty, according to the board.
The board says that the mandate is temporary.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: SCDOT: Tractor-trailer blocking two lanes of traffic on I-85 N near MM 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.