WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is enjoying an early presidential honeymoon, with 60% of Americans approving of his job performance and even more backing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden’s pandemic response extends across party lines. Overall, 70% of Americans back his handling of the virus response, including 44% of Republicans. Still, the Democratic president faces more skepticism from Americans on the economy. Fifty-five percent of Americans approve of Biden’s approach to the economy, and 63% say the U.S. economy is in poor shape.
Poll: Americans largely back Biden's virus response
