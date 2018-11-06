GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Election officials in Upstate counties reported heavy turnout for a mid-term election on Tuesday.

Upstate voters will decide the state’s next governor, and three U.S. House seats.

In Greenville County, Director Conway Bellangia said voter turnout has been heavy and phones have been ringing off the hook all day. He said the biggest setback voters had encountered was not updating their addresses after moving and going to the wrong polling place. He said there were also instances where people who were not registered were showing up to vote.

In Abbeville County, Director Kim London said poll workers had to put out additional machines to handle the large number of voters coming in. She said it’s the first time she can remember having to to do that

Poll workers in Cherokee County said the voter turnout Tuesday was “unbelievable” and said they also collected more than 2,000 absentee ballots ahead of Election Day.

In Laurens County, officials said they had to use every single voting machine they had at hand, including three that were on standby.

The only Upstate county that reported an issue was Pickens County, where 8 precincts had to use paper ballots temporarily.