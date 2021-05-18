ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Co. Board of Voter Registration and Elections has released a list of precincts and polling locations for the May 18 Fire Tax Referendum.
Registered voters who are eligible to vote in the Fire Commission Tax Levy Referendum on May 18 are limited to those that are serviced by the Anderson County Fire and Safety.
Click here to view the updated polling locations.
Voters in the following cities are not eligible to vote in the Anderson County Fire Commission Tax Levy Referendum:
- Anderson
- Belton
- Honea Path
- Williamston
- The service district of Piedmont
These voters are not serviced by the Anderson Co. Fire Department, but rather their local fire departments.
