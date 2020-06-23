Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, voters will return to the polls in South Carolina to help decide the winner in several runoff elections.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.
The South Carolina Election Commission says people who voted in the June 9 primary must vote in the same party's runoff. However, people who did not vote in the primary on June 9 may vote in either party's runoff.
One of the bigger races that will be watched today includes the democratic runoff for Union County Sheriff. Carl Jennings, Jr is up against Jeff Bailey. Both garnered more votes than incumbent sheriff David Taylor in the June 9, primary. The winner of this race will face off against republican Thom McAbee in November.
Below is the list of all the races being contested today:
- SC House 35 – Republican
- Chris Bennett
- Bill Chumley
- SC House 3 – Republican
- Phillip Bowers
- Jerry Carter
- SC House 5 – Republican
- Neal Collins
- Alan Quinn
- Greenville County Council District 21 - Republican
- Stacy Kuper
- Chris Harrison
- Spartanburg County Council District 1 - Democrat
- Mo Abusaft
- Linda Dogan
- Spartanburg County Council District 4 – Republican
- Whitney Farr
- Justin McCorkle
- Union County Sheriff Race - Democrat
- Jeff Bailey
- Carl Jennings Jr
In most cases, polling place will remain the same for the runoff. However, polling places can change due to emergencies. The SCEC advises voters to always check their polling place at scVOTES.org before going to vote.
RELATED:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.