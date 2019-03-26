Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, a special election was held for the State Senate District 6 seat vacated by Congressman William Timmons after he was elected to US Congress.
District 6 covers part of Greenville County.
Candidates for the open seat include Republican candidate Dwight A Loftis and Democratic candidate Tina Belge.
Voters that live in district 6 were able to vote today at polls from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Both candidates are holding watch parties in Greenville as they await the final results.
