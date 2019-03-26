Tina Belge and Dwight Loftis

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, a special election was held for the State Senate District 6 seat vacated by Congressman William Timmons after he was elected to US Congress. 

District 6 covers part of Greenville County. 

Candidates for the open seat include Republican candidate Dwight A Loftis and Democratic candidate Tina Belge. 

Voters that live in district 6 were able to vote today at polls from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. 

Both candidates are holding watch parties in Greenville as they await the final results. 

