GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Voters in Greenville County on Tuesday cast their ballots for a Republican sheriff candidate in the upcoming special election.
Five Republicans were on the ballot: Darius Hall, Hobart Lewis, AT Tommy Smith, Robert Whatley, and Sean Zukowsky.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. By 7:15, the first numbers were starting to come in.
Click this link to see live race results.
Voters in dozens of precincts will use temporary polling places for the duration of the special election.
DETAILS: Greenville County announces 45 temporary polling locations for upcoming sheriff's, Democratic presidential primary races
If a Republican winner is not determined in Tuesday’s primary, the race will go to runoff on Jan. 21.
The Republican winner will face Democratic candidate Paul Guy in the special election on March 10.
