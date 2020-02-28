Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Polls will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as voters cast ballots in the South Carolina Democratic primary election.
The following candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election: Former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Sen. Bernie Sanders; businessman Tom Steyer; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Michael Bloomberg is also seeking the Democratic nomination, but will not appear on South Carolina ballots.
Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang have all withdrawn from the presidential race, but will still appear on ballots in South Carolina.
A movement called "Operation Chaos 2020" is encouraging Republicans to vote in the election to protest open primaries and "assist the reelection of the President by extending and exacerbating the division among the Democrats."
South Carolina will not hold a Republican primary before the presidential election in November.
Voters must have a photo ID, like a driver's license, passport or voter registration card with a picture in order to vote.
About 5,000 people have already voted in the South Carolina primary through the absentee process.
If you are voting in the Democratic primary, you’ll encounter very chilly temps through the day, but the sun will be out and you don’t have to worry about getting soaked if you have to stand outside in any lines.
Chilly temps in the 20s and 30s to start Saturday with scattered snow in the mountains! Expect highs near 50 in the Upstate and only up to 39 in the mountains with clearing skies in the higher elevations.
FOX Carolina will update election results as they come in when polls close at 7 p.m.
Click here to view election results.
Click here to view a sample ballot for the election.
