(FOX Carolina) - A new toy allows people to satisfy their need to pop pimples.
Who knew such a need existed? Billy and Summer Pierce. The husband and wife team created “Pop It Pal.”
They call it the “the novelty pimple popping toy you just can't get enough of.”
The couple was joined by entrepreneur Kayla Roof on a recent episode of NBC’s Shark Tank to seek $250,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity in their company. The TV appearance led Pop It Pal to be trending on social media Tuesday morning.
Pop It Pal is a silicon toy that allowed people to pop 16 simulated pimples that squirt simulated pus, which the creators say is made from natural oils and bees wax. The company also sells replacement pus.
Click here to learn more about this unique product.
