GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's the craze some of you have been yearning to taste.
Popeye's re-launched their chicken sandwich Sunday; just like many places across the nation, it has been very popular here in the upstate.
"Yep it is. I tried to get it the first go around but to no avail I got it this time," said Michael Abizaid.
He been trying to get the sandwich fro months and finally got one Monday evening. We asked him if it was better than Chic-Fil-A. "Honestly right now it's a tie."
At the Wade Hampton Boulevard location, several cars were in the drive-thru and plenty of people were waiting inside.
Another customer told us his emotions were very high because of the sandwich.
"I mean I'm excited. I was a little nervous on the inside, I though a fight might have broke out. You know I've been seeing everything on social media," said Kyrus Fuller
This was probably the most talked about thing Summer 2019. Even NFL quarterback and former Clemson Tiger, Deshaun Watson joked about the sandwich's healing power following a game related eye injury.
Needless to say, workers at Popeye's have been very busy. Sunday, this location cranked out more than 1,800 chicken sandwiches. Monday, as of 5:00 p.m. EST the had sold over 1,000; still with five hours before closing time.
Because of the high demand, this location had to stop selling the sandwich twice.
"At 2:00 we had to go to Easley then wait for somebody to come from Easley to bring us some more chicken [for the sandwich]. Then I just sent the other manager back to Easley to get some more buns because we're out of buns now," said Eleasha Harris, a manager at the Wade Hampton Boulevard location.
Most of the customers we spoke with said the average wait for them was around 20 minutes. However, not all are sure if sandwich will keep them coming back.
