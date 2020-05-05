OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Oconee County's Planning Director confirmed a popular restaurant chain has applied to build in an area near Clemson University.
According to Adam Chapman with Oconee County, a Popeye's restaurant has applied for building permits to setup a location in the Hartwell Village shopping center.
The center sits near the City of Clemson, and subsequently Clemson University itself.
Chapman says construction will begin once the applicable permits are obtained. He hopes that will be within the next month.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Popeye's for comment.
