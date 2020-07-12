SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a months-long battle against brain cancer, Poplar Springs fire chief Tommy Norris passed away Sunday afternoon.
A post by a relative in a public Facebook group started to help raise funds for his treatment indicated Norris passed at 1:33 p.m. surrounded by family. The post thanked those who followed along and supported Norris and his loved ones.
A GoFundMe linked in the group that was created in March indicated Norris, also lovingly known as "Pop", suffered from a series of consecutive seizures in the spring, and that testing led doctors to discover he was fighting a Grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme tumor on his brain, something deemed incurable. He was diagnosed in February. The fundraiser had garnered more than $7,800 from 97 donors.
Norris' crew at Poplar Springs had hosted a BBQ fundraiser in June to help further raise money for his family to deal with medical costs. A fishing tournament was also slated for July 25 to benefit him and his family.
Funeral services are pending announcement from Norris' family.
