DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Poplar Springs Fire Department is holding a BBQ fundraiser Friday for Chief Tommy Norris, who firefighters say is battling brain cancer.
Plates are available for $10 cash and include BBQ, beans, chips, bun, and a drink.
Quarts are also available for $20.
The fire station is located at 3400 Moore Duncan Highway.
For more details call 864-574-6554.
Firefighters said all funds raised will go directly to the Norris family.
