GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jake Bartley and his band thought they had everything loaded up when they left Hack's Hollow at T.W. Boone Restaurant last Thursday.
"When you lose something like that it's just like 'oh my god' man, like, I could buy another guitar but it won't be that guitar you know?" said the lead singer and front man of the band that bears his name as the title.
Unfortunately for them, a guitar and several microphones that had been left out were stolen overnight, and it was caught on a city camera.
"He rolled through the footage, and it was like 'yup there she goes.'" Bartley said. He called city officials asking for the tapes from cameras on the street.
"They had the video of the guy picking it all up, guitar in one hand, mic box in the other, walking down the street," Bartley said.
On the surface, the microphones were worth more than the old guitar, but for Jake, it's the sentimental value that matters.
"My dad passed away three years ago in a fishing accident, so when it happened, everything that had a sliver of a memory is just immediately more valuable," he said.
Jake jokes that his father, Hack Bartley--after whom the local bar spot they rehearse at was named--was ten times the rock star than he'll ever be.
"My dad was one of those guys who never met a stranger," Bartley recalled. "He was like, electric. You know, he could walk into a room and it would light up."
Hack Bartley was a member of the famous band The Swinging Medallions from the late '60s to the late '80s.
Jake started playing with his father when he was 15; the same age his dad got him the Taylor guitar that was stolen.
"He got me that guitar when I was too young and and irresponsible to need a guitar that nice," Bartley fondly remembered. "But he had a lot of faith in me that I would follow in the music business. And I did, and that guitar has been with me ever since then."
The video of the theft instantly went viral, something Jake says he didn't expect at all.
"Oh my gosh man, people are calling me from out of town! Checking on the guitar, checking to see if everyone's alright," he recalled.
Eventually, officials say the alleged thief returned the items himself, including the beloved guitar.
"While Jake may have been surprised by the outpouring of support, I am certainly not," said Greenwood mayor Brandon Smith.
Smith says he credits Greenwood City police officers with helping track the gear down, praising their attention to detail.
"Jake obviously is one of our native sons," Smith said. "We're very proud of him and of our entire music scene here. And if something adverse happens to that, the community will respond in kind."
For his part, Jake says: all's well that ends well. And he'll be keeping a closer eye out from now on.
"Yeah--the old thing where I handcuff my wrist to the guitar!" he said jokingly. "I can never do anything to repay it, but i appreciate it."
