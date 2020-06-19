(FOX Carolina) - The Food and Drug Administration says a medicine company is recalling two popular cough medicines because they were shipped with incorrect dosing cups.
GSK Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough. GSK apparently discovered the error during a review of packaging documents for the products. The Children's Robitussin product in question didn't have 5 and 10 mL graduations, while the Children's Dimetapp affected didn't have the 10 mL graduation. Instead, both products have only the 20 mL graduation.
The FDA says this carries the potential risk of an accidental overdose if caregivers pour too much syrup by not checking the missing graduations. Overdose symptoms include impaired coordination; brain stimulation causing increase in energy, elevation in blood pressure, heart rate, and respiration; a lack of energy and enthusiasm; severe dizziness or drowsiness; slow heart rate; fainting; psychotic behaviour; restlessness; seizure; decreased respiration; nausea; vomiting; constipation; diarrhea; abdominal pain; visual and hearing hallucinations; and urinary retention.
As of now, GSK has not gotten reports of adverse events tied to this error.
Customers will want to check the lots printed on their bottles, which are printed above the expiration dates. For the 4oz. bottles of Children's Robitussin, lots 02177 and 02178 are affected, both with expiration dates of January 2022. For the Children's Dimetapp, lot CL8292 is affected, with an expiration date of September 2021.
GSK has asked commercial partners like retailers and wholesalers to stop distribution of the medicines and quarantine the affected lots. Consumers with questions or to report an adverse experience are advised to call 1-800-762-4675, Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 6:00pm EST. You should also consult a healthcare provider if this happens.
Click here for more details from the FDA on this recall.
