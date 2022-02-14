GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rick Erwin's Nantucket Seafood is moving to a new location.
Rick Erwin Dining Group announced Monday that Valentine's Day guests would be among the last to eat dinner at the restaurant at 40 West Broad Street.
The restaurant will be redesigned and reopened in a new location, with a goal of keeping the restaurant in downtown Greenville.
An exact location has not yet been given.
A new concept will take over the restaurant's space on West Broad Street.
“Nantucket Seafood has been a staple in downtown Greenville since 2010, and we want to thank the community for their support over the years,” says Rick Erwin Dining Group Owner & Chief Financial Officer Michael Ivey. “We also recognize that a lot has changed in the 15 years since that restaurant was originally designed, and we’re ready to see it evolve. When we reopen you’ll notice big changes.”
Rick Erwin's said no one will be laid off during the transition. Employees will be transferred to other locations and have the option to return to Rick Erwin's Nantucket Seafood when it reopens.
