GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at popular Greenville bar, On The Roxx, according to their social media.
The post states that the employee has not been in the building since June 5th and did not exhibit symptoms until a few days ago.
The business says they will be closing until further notice to protect staff and customers.
They have hired a deep clean company to sanitize the building.
