North Myrtle Beach’s City Council on Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance requiring that face coverings be work by everyone who enters any retail business, salon, or tattoo parlor in the city.
The mask mandate will go into effect at noon on July 2.
Anyone who violates the order will face a fine of up to $25.
Additionally, all businesses and restaurants are ordered to require employees to wear face coverings.
Horry County has seen a large spike in recent COVID-19 cases, according to DHEC data.
MORE NEWS - DHEC: More than 1K patients being treated in SC hospitals as state sees 1,741 new cases, at least 17 more deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.