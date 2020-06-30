Mandatory face masks

North Myrtle Beach’s City Council on Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance requiring that face coverings be work by everyone who enters any retail business, salon, or tattoo parlor in the city.

The mask mandate will go into effect at noon on July 2.

Anyone who violates the order will face a fine of up to $25.

Additionally, all businesses and restaurants are ordered to require employees to wear face coverings.

Horry County has seen a large spike in recent COVID-19 cases, according to DHEC data.

