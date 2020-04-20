CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) FBI Charlotte has issued a warning to all social media users after discovering that certain popular trends can actually lead to fraud.
According to the agency, many popular 'games' online can reveal answers to common password retrieval security questions. For example, the high school support trend - which consists of users sharing photos, schools, graduation years - helps fraudsters answer some common questions to get users' passwords.
Some other examples of these misleading 'games' include posting a picture of your first car, answering questions about your best friend, providing the name of your first pet, tagging your mother, etc.
The FBI is encouraging social media users to be vigilant, and consider the possible negative impact of oversharing when it comes to personal information online.
They recommend checking security settings, and requiring two-factor or even multi-factor authentication - a process that requires you to prove who you are in more than one way while accessing an account.
There are three categories of credentials: Something you know, something you have, and something you are.
- "Something you know” is your password or a set PIN you use to access an account. The PIN does not typically change.
- “Something you have” is a security token or app that provides a randomly generated number that rotates frequently. The token provider confirms that you—and only you—know that number. “Something you have” can include verification texts, emails, or calls that you must respond to before accessing an account.
- “Something you are” includes fingerprints, facial recognition, or voice recognition. This category of credentialing sounds a bit unnerving—but think about how you unlocked your smart phone this morning. You probably have used your fingerprints or face several times today just to check your email.
"If given the choice, take advantage of multi-factor authentication whenever possible, but especially when accessing your most sensitive personal data—to include your primary email account, and your financial and health records," the FBI recommends.
If you find you have become a victim of cyber fraud, you can report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.
