GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Drivers planning to take Garlington Road this weekend should plan to take an alternate route.
Officials say Garlington Road from just north of the Lowe's entrance at The Shops at Greenridge to the General Electric site will be closed to through traffic to allow installation of stormwater drainage under the bridges of I-385.
The temporary closure will begin Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. and end Monday, June 1 at 7 a.m.
Those wishing to get to Garlington from Woodruff Road will be detoured along Woodruff Road to either Roper Mountain Road or Feaster Road, then to Garlington.
Those coming from Roper Mountain Road will be detoured to either Woodruff Road (Roper Mountain Westbound) or Feater Road (Roper Mountain Eastbound), then to Garlington.
Businesses within the section that will be closed will have access to their properties from either Roper Mountain Road or Woodruff Road closest to their establishment.
Officials ask drivers to obey speed limits, follow all traffic control, and be mindful of workers in construction zones.
