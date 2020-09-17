Cherokee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says part of I-85 is closed in Cherokee County.
According to the DPS, I-85 northbound near the 89 mile marker has the left lane closed for emergency repairs.
That's in the Cowpens, Gaffney area.
We'll update as we learn more on what prompted the closure and when it reopens.
