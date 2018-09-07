GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you're planning on heading downtown Monday morning, expect a few traffic delays.

A part of a Greenville road will be closed Monday as a construction crew takes materials to the top of a building.

The City of Greenville says the southbound lane of North Main Street extending from College Street to East North Street will close from 7 a.m. to noon so the crew can load materials to the roof at 213 North Main Street.

Once the job is done, the lane will re-open to normal traffic.