GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you're planning on heading downtown Monday morning, expect a few traffic delays.
A part of a Greenville road will be closed Monday as a construction crew takes materials to the top of a building.
The City of Greenville says the southbound lane of North Main Street extending from College Street to East North Street will close from 7 a.m. to noon so the crew can load materials to the roof at 213 North Main Street.
Once the job is done, the lane will re-open to normal traffic.
Inman police said a man was arrested on an arson charge after he admitted to setting a house…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.