CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)-Troopers say a portion of SC-5 in Cherokee County is closed due to a tree and power lines in the road.
SC-5 between Mullinax Circle and Stetson is currently closed.
Detours are currently in place.
There is no word yet when the road will re-open.
