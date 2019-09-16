SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Routine railroad maintenance will leave a portion of West St. John Street in the City of Spartanburg temporarily closed for a few days, officials announced.
A post from the city on Facebook says the street will be closed from Daniel Morgan to the St. John Street to West Main Street daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, September 26.
The maintenance is on the CSX Railroad trestle over West St. John Street.
A detour is in place down Daniel Morgan Avenue.
