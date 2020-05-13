ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says emergency crews are on scene of Sweeten Creek after a tractor trailer overturned.
According to a Twitter post, the truck was attempting to turn from the I-40 off-ramp onto Sweeten Creek when it overturned.
Sweeten Creek/25A is closed for the time being while emergency responders clean-up the scene.
Police are rerouting southbound traffic to Caribou Road and northbound traffic to I-40.
