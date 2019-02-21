WESTMINSTER , SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County Emergency Services said a section of US 123 is closed in Westminster Thursday after the roadway was washed out.
Officials said a water main broke past Tabor Road and eroded part of the asphalt.
It happened around 3 p.m. and left the road completely unusable.
A utility pole also fell due to the washout.
The road will be closed for several hours as crews make emergency repairs.
Officials said a detour has been setup.
No one was hurt in the washout.
