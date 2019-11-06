GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that a portion of Wade Hampton Boulevard has been blocked while crews work to clean up an accident.
According to troopers, the crash happened around 6:22 p.m. near Rushmore Drive.
Details on the collision are limited, but at this time troopers are not reporting injuries.
We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
