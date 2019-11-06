Wade Hampton Blvd Accident 11/6

A portion of Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County was blocked off due to an accident on November 6, 2019. 

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that a portion of Wade Hampton Boulevard has been blocked while crews work to clean up an accident. 

According to troopers, the crash happened around 6:22 p.m. near Rushmore Drive. 

Details on the collision are limited, but at this time troopers are not reporting injuries. 

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates. 

