ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) Officials in Elbert County are anticipating a portion of Washington Highway will be closed for several hours as crews work to clean-up an overturned tractor-trailer.
The Elbert County Emergency Services took to social media to say the roadway between Bells Ferry Road and River Road is blocked off.
The tractor-trailer appeared to be transporting a large portion of lumber.
Officials say Bells Ferry is being used as a detour while crews clean-up the accident. Those who do have to use that specific route should be advised of delays.
