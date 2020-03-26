Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Thursday night, crews will be closing one lane of Woodruff Road near Miller Road for scheduled work.
The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday night and run through 11 a.m. Friday morning.
Officials say the right lane of Woodruff Road traveling eastbound will be closed to traffic to allow for asphalt paving.
The closure will extend from Woodruff Oaks Lane to Miller Road.
We're told traffic will be able to access all side roads and business entrances during this time.
Drivers are asked to obey speed limits, follow all traffic control, and be mindful of workers in the construction zone.
