GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A torrential downpour Monday has caused flooding throughout the City of Greenville.
The city said Monday that two underpasses of the Swamp Rabbit Trail would be closed until further notice due to flooding.
Both the McDaniel Avenue and River Street underpasses of the trail are not open as long as the rain persists.
Cleveland Park remains open as of Monday afternoon, though waters continue to rise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.