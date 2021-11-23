INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Portrait of Keegan Johnson that will be used on the 2022 Donate Life Rose Parade Float was unveiled on Tuesday morning.
Officials said this year's Portrait honors Johnson, the Upstate high school student who became an organ donor before he sadly died of bacterial meningitis in 2020. Five of Johnson's organs have been used to save four recipients since he passed away.
Johnson's mother put the finishing touches on the Portrait by filling in his eyebrows at the unveiling. The Portrait was made entirely out of flowers and organic material, according to officials.
The Portrait will go on the Donate Life America’s Courage to Hope float that will appear at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, next year.
Earlier this month, we talked to Johnson's family about the work they are doing to keep his memory alive.
