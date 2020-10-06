MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman that was possibly kidnapped on Monday.
Deputies said 23-year-old Vidalia Jane Freeman was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday at a residence on Old Toms Creek Road.
Deputies said Freeman is possibly with a person named Curtis Avery.
The sheriff's office described Freeman as 5'4", weighing 163 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information concerning Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
