ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Anderson have charged a teen with murder in connection to the death of a 11-year-old girl more than a week after the killing and hours after what appeared to a confession was posted on Facebook.
Early Wednesday morning, investigators with the Anderson Police Department picked up 17-year-old Stephen Braden Powell in Spartanburg with the help of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Jim Stewart announced during a news conference that Powell had been arrested and charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder.
The shooting happened early on the morning of June 23 on West End Avenue. When police arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m. they found two 11-year-old girls and an 18-year-old girl inside the house. All had been shot.
11-year-old Ja'Naiya Scott later passed away at the hospital.
Family members laid the little girl to rest on Tuesday, one day before police announced the arrest. Ja'Naiya was buried in a purple coffin. NFL player Shaq Lawson covered the funeral costs.
MORE SUSPECTS SOUGHT
Now, police are searching for at least one other suspect.
Stewart said two guns were used in the shooting: a pistol and a rifle.
"So we know there is more than one suspect," Stewart said.
At this point, investigators do not have a name for the second suspect, and Stewart asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
FACEBOOK POSTS PRECEDED ARREST
Powell’s arrest came just hours after an interesting social media post popped up Wednesday night.
The post appeared on a Facebook page under the name “Braden Powell.”
The post read:
“Late Saturday night, on June 23, 2019. I killed a little girl (Ja’naiya Scott) because (someone) thought it was okay to rob me for what I had and I wanted to take what (that person) had. The reason I am saying this now is because I feel so guilty and can’t go on like this. LLJ (purple heart emoji). Prayers to her family. I am so sorry.”
That post didn’t stay up long. It was deleted and followed up with this post:
“Who ever playing on my page stop playing on my life I did not post that and I have nothing to do with any of that someone hacked my page”
We asked Chief Stewart if those posts are being used as part of the investigation and if they were related to the timing of Powell’s arrest just hours later.
Stewart would only say that investigators had already been looking into leads and wouldn’t comment further.
Powell is now being held by Anderson police, awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
