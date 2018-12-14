Buncombe, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials reported a possible rabid cat in Buncombe County, N.C.
The cat is a reported community cat, that has been portraying signs of rabies, health officials with BCHHS say.
The cat is gray in color and was last seen in Clarks Chapel Church Rd community of Weaverville, NC. Due to the unknown status of the cat, the public advised is to be cautious and notify Animal Control if they spot the cat.
Rabid animals are unpredictable, aggressive, and can attack people and other animals. Some signs of rabies in animals are changes in an animal’s behavior, general sickness, problems swallowing, increased drooling, and aggression.
Wild animals with rabies may move slowly or act as if they are tame. A pet that is usually friendly may snap at you or may try to bite.
“Rabies is a serious disease that can be deadly without immediate treatment. Any person who thinks they may have come into contact with this cat should contact BCHHS Communicable Disease at (828) 250-5109,” said Jessica Silver, BCHHS Environmental Health Director.
In Buncombe County, contact BCHHS Communicable Disease at (828) 250-5109 for questions or concerns related to rabies exposure.
