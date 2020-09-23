ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) said the community should be on alert for a possible scam attempt targeting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Food Nutrition Services (FNS) clients.
BCHHS said the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently informed local SNAP offices of SNAP fraud attempts that are looking to obtain personal information via text message.
BCHHS said people are getting the following text messages: “Your FNS case is about to close, click here to keep the case open" and “You just qualified for foods stamps - get started here, it's free".
BCHHS said personal information includes your social security number, bank information, or SNAP electronic benefits transfer card or PIN number. The text might say you have been chosen to receive food stamps or SNAP or that your FNS case is about to close.
BCHHS Economic Services Director, Phillip Hardin, said in a media release, “We have had numerous calls to our agency about this scam with people worried about their benefits being cancelled because they got this text message. We want to assure and remind our community that BCHHS would never text our clients about their benefits and we encourage those who are concerned about their benefits to call us if they have questions.”
BCHHS said if you receive a text and think it is a scam, do not reply at all and delete the message. If SNAP participants are unsure if a request for information is legitimate, the USDA advises they contact their local SNAP office.
If you have questions about your SNAP or FNS benefits in Buncombe County, please call BCHHS at (828) 250-5500.
