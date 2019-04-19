WHITMIRE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service said crew will survey damage in the Upstate on Saturday to determine if a tornado struck during Friday's storms.
Crews will be touring areas hit in Union County.
The National Weather Service reported two homes were damaged in Whitmire as part of what may be tornado damage.
Two homes were reportedly damaged along Old Newberry Highway. The NWS said radar indicated a debris ball signature which could also be indicative of tornado damage.
Tornado warnings were issued for Newberry, Union, and part of Cherokee counties early Friday afternoon.
The storm passed right through the Whitmire area.
Union County Emergency Management Director Rob Fraim said a tornado may have also touched down in the Santuc community, which was also in the direct path of the storm.
Fraim said the damage was on private hunt club property on Foster Howell Road near Santuc Drive. A soft top was ripped off a camper.
The NWS also reported trees down along Foster Howell Road in Carlisle, which may be from a tornado.
