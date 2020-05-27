GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's oldest newspaper is expanding to the Upstate this summer.
The Post and Courier announced this month the newspaper would expand to Greenville, hiring reporters and editors in the area to cover news as it happens. The paper notes in a time when other publications are cutting back, they are expanding their operations.
“Greenville is among the top economic engines for state of South Carolina, the news we bring forward from a business standpoint driving that economic engine is of value to the people of Greenville and beyond,” according to president and publisher P.J. Browning.
Pierre Manigault, chairman of the Board of Directors for Evening Post Industries, the parent company of The Post and Courier, said, “This is not about money; this is about going out and serving the whole state with good journalism.”
The Post and Courier is a family owned newspaper headquartered in Charleston. Founded in 1803, it's not only the oldest newspaper in South Carolina, but also the second oldest in the U.S. The paper has also earned two Pulitzer Prizes and been a finalist for the award five times.
Evening Post Industries CEO John Barnwell said, “Moving to other parts of South Carolina is a natural progression for us, moving across the entire state makes perfect sense. We have an excellent brand and having the ability to create content that is locally sourced in each of the areas we serve is going to be well received, particularly as we feel like we have a better product than anyone else does.”
