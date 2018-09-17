MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) - The storm may be over, but islands of floating fire ants may be something people in flooded areas encounter after Florence.
A FOX Carolina crew near Myrtle Beach found a mass of fire ants floating in flood water Monday morning.
We learned after a FOX Carolina reporter found a fire-ant-island after flooding in 2013 that the ants have the ability to use their jaws, small claws and adhesive pads on their legs to assemble into floating structures.
The floating mounds are strong enough to withstand waves and can break apart to form smaller islands if necessary.
