JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Potter's Storehouse Food Ministry in Jonesville is asking for donations as it prepares for its annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution on Monday, November 19.
The storehouse is requesting whole turkeys, turkey breasts, whole chickens, chicken thighs, chicken leg quarters, chicken wings, or chicken breasts, hams, or canned hams, boxed mashed potatoes, rice, gravy packets, cans of candied yams, boxed macaroni and cheese, and any other Thanksgiving meal sides.
Donations can be dropped of 106 South Main Street Friday and Monday between 10:30 a.m. and noon.
The food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.