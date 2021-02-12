Powdersville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County officials are partnering with the Anderson County Library System to offer limited in-person access to the scheduled February 18 SCDHEC public hearing regarding the Greenpointe Landfill.
The meeting, set to begin at 6:30 p.m., will focus on the discussion of the proposed expansion of the Greenpointe Class 2 Landfill in Anderson County.
Officials say limited access will be available in the meeting room at the Powdersville Branch Library located at 4 Civic Court off Highway 81 North.
We're told only a limited number of people can participate in the virtual meeting from the library due to COVID-19 restrictions. Parties with at-home internet are strongly encouraged to participate remotely.
All meeting participants, regardless of whether attending at Powdersville Library or from another location, are strongly encouraged to complete SCDHEC’s meeting registration form before February 18th. The form can be accessed by clicking here.
