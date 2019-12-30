POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rafael Clinkscales says the holidays this year have been a test of wills for his family after the unthinkable happened.
"We're taking it one day at a time, you know. It's tough," he said.
His brother Charlie--loved by many in the Powdersville community--still in the burn center after his heroic effort to save his girlfriend's 3 children.
"This past Friday he opened up one eye...and that was...you know..I was there to see that. And it was a great feeling," Raphael said.
"He wants to talk, but he can't, cause he has a tube down his throat," he added.
One of those children, a 12 year old boy, is also recovering.
"First and foremost, we're just asking for prayers for strength and healing for my brother, and for Chance as well," Clinkscales said.
The early morning December 20th fire claimed the life of 34-year-old Kristen "Nikki" Johnson, Charles' girlfriend and mom to those kids.
"Just those kids man...I mean you could see it on their faces. They're hurt. They seemed lost," Raphael said.
Raphael also added it's emotional for everyone right now, but the love they've gotten from the community has helped tremendously.
"It goes to show that there are other people out there you don't even know praying for you. Caring for you," Clinkscales said.
The family has organized a Gofundme, and say anything you can spare is appreciated. The human toll has been immense, and the house was also a total loss.
"If you want to donate some other ways--as far maybe clothing or gifts--for my brother or for the kids, you can reach out to me," Clinkscales said.
FOX Carolina also has the links in the "As Seen" tab on our website.
Raphael adds it was his brother's military background that compelled him to act so selflessly.
Charlie started his exemplary career out of Mauldin High School and served in the Navy on the USS Portsmouth.
Clinkscales says it was his brother's training--and fatherly love--which saved 3 lives.
"I think that's why Nikki's kids love him so much," he reflected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.