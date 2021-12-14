POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A group of homeowners in Powdersville urging county officials to vote down a new subdivision proposal that would bring 99 homes to an already busy street.
Tonight the Anderson County Planning Commission will take up the issue. The subdivision, called Powdersville Walk, would be built on Powdersville Main across from Concrete Primary School.
Neighbors tell us that part of Powdersville Main turns into a parking lot twice a day: during school drop off and pick up times.
"It just doesn't seem like they have necessarily a great plan," Anders said. "[It] just seems like things are going up sort of hodge-podge."
Anderson 1 School District planning director Dr. Tiffany Estes has spoken at Planning Commission meetings several times in recent months. Each time she told the commissioners the district has no stance on the new developments, but said growth should be controlled. Otherwise the schools could be overwhelmed.
For example, the student body at Concrete Primary School has already exceeded the building's capacity. The other elementary school, Powdersville Elementary, still has room to grow. However, if the student populations continues to grow at the average rate of the last three years, then it could be maxed out by 2025.
Estes previously told the board the district has plans to build another school, but that's seven or eight years in the future.
The Planning Commission meeting starts tonight at 6 p.m.
