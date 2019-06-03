POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) There's no doubt about it - it's hot in South Carolina.
With the heat wave anticipated to stick around through the summer months, demand for water has risen. And Powdersville Water says its becoming an issue.
Officials with the water company say that the increased demand has made it difficult to maintain water storage tanks during the hours of 5 and 8 a.m.
In an attempt to combat this issue, officials are asking customers with irrigation systems to follow a regulated schedule. Their request is as follows:
Property owners whose address ends with an even number are asked to set their systems to run between 3 and 5 a.m. on even numbers dates - or every other day.
Owners with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to do the same, just on odd numbered days.
Irrigation systems should not be operated between the hours of 5 and 8 a.m. All owners are asked to review their irrigation controllers and implement the proposed plan as quickly as possible.
MORE NEWS:
Hundreds of scholarships available for students transferring to Clemson University
Upstate Duke Energy customers, your bill is about to go up. Here's how much
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.