GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina reached out to all three major power companies in the Upstate, Duke Energy, Laurens Electric Cooperation, Inc., and Blue Ridge Electric Co-Op ahead of a potential severe storm Thursday.
They say that they're monitoring the weather closely and also prepping their equipment and supplies in case they need to quickly fix power lines.
Yesenia Rodriguez knows how much damage a severe storm can do.
She says last year her home in Greenville was close to the path of a tornado that ripped through, causing her to lose power for almost two days.
"I don't want to say traumatized, but it definitely opened my eyes to just how bad a tornado could be," explained Rodriguez.
When Rodriguez hears the forecast for Thursday, she says she wants to be prepared.
"Rush to go to the store or even before hand. Learning from that I just want to be prepared with canned food and everything else," she said.
For power companies in the Upstate, the most concerning part of this forecast is those high winds and tornado potential.
"If the winds are strong enough then they can up root trees as wet as the ground is right now and tear down power lines or break a lot of poles," explained Terry Ballenger with Blue Ridge Electric Co-op.
We asked those companies how they're getting ready ahead of the storm, besides preparing their equipment and watching the forecast.
"We have a sophisticated GIS mapping system that really helps us find vulnerabilities in our system and we can fix before we have extreme weather. And then also our right-of-way maintenance, so keeping the right-of-way clear of limbs and trees helps a lot in preventing outages," said Jim Donahoo with Laurens Electric Cooperative, Inc.
The power companies also say it's important that if you do lose power, report it.
That way they know every place that needs repairs.
Power companies say ways for people at home to prepare are to make sure you have a fully charged cell phone, put in place and review an emergency plan, and stock up on bottled water and non-perishable foods.
