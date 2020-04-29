PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County emergency managers say crews are working to restore power in Pendleton after severe weather rolled through Wednesday.
Anderson County EMS says trees have been downed onto power lines by win. Affected customers total about 240, and they're near Maple Street and Brown Road.
South Carolina Highway Patrol also reported three different trees in roadways in the area, including along Harris Bridge Road, McMurtrey Road, and Crenshaw Street.
No major damage has been reported thus far.
