SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Downed power lines are blocking a Simpsonville road this evening.
Capt. Larry Kardos with Clear Spring Fire & Rescue says the car collided with a power line on Scruffletown Road and landed on its side, bringing the lines down onto the road.
Another car that was not involved in the first collision was hit by the lines and suffered scorch marks as the lines fell.
Neither driver was injured, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.
Kardos expects the road to be shut down until crews arrive on scene to repair the pole.
